Crucial Meeting among Tollywood Producers

The Telugu Film Industry Employees’ Federation has given a huge shock for Telugu producers after they have hiked the wages by 30 percent and called for a strike if the hike is implemented on an immediate note. Several film shoots are disrupted from today and some of the film shoots are managed through other resources available. Telugu producers have called for an immediate meeting to discuss about the issue and the hikes.

Top producers Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Y Ravi Shankar, Tagore Madhu, Damodar Prasad, Sivalenka Krishna Prasad and others attended the meeting in Telugu Film Chamber. Some crucial decisions are expected to be taken through this meeting.