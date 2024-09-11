Crucial time for Allu Arjun, NTR and Ram Charan

2024 is a mixed bag for Telugu cinema. Several biggies fell short of expectations while others did decently. With major stars like NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun missing, the year is not an exciting one for the fans and the movie lovers. NTR is all set to test his luck with Devara after RRR. The actor wants to pave a strong platform on a pan-Indian scale with Devara and his promotional strategy is a clear hint of it. If Devara ends up as a super hit in North, the actor will have cement his position in North. He also has War 2 lined up and he would be an additional advantage for the film to perform well across the Hindi belt. Devara is also a crucial film for NTR as he is absent after the release of RRR and Devara is his solo release after six years.

Mega fans have been eagerly waiting for Ram Charan’s Game Changer and the film has been delayed by years. This is also the next release for Charan after RRR and he has been absent for a while. The result of Indian 2 has been haunting Mega fans as Shankar is the director. The film is expected to release during Christmas and the film is a crucial challenge for Charan to prove his stamina at the box-office. The film will also get a wide release in the North and the film’s performance in Hindi will have an impact on his upcoming movies. Allu Arjun is coming with his biggest attempt Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar. The film is in the list of the most awaited Indian films this year. The film is also a crucial one for Allu Arjun. If the film does well in Hindi, several top and successful directors and producers of Bollywood will rush to lock Allu Arjun for their next.

The performance of Devara, Game Changer and Pushpa 2: The Rule are important for NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. The results will impact or influence their next films for sure.