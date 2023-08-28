Crucial time of Ram Charan getting Wasted

After the super success of RRR, NTR is quite busy with Devera directed by Koratala Siva and the film is hitting the screens in summer 2024. Ram Charan, the other lead actor of RRR has signed a pan-Indian film Game Changer directed by Shankar. The first two schedules happened on a smooth note but after Shankar resumed the shoot of Indian 2, things changed badly. The film is delayed and there is no clarity about the film’s release. There is a lot of pending shoot left and Ram Charan is stuck with the project.

The precious time of Ram Charan is getting wasted and the actor is made to sit idle. Shankar wants Indian 2 to release first and the CG works are delaying the project. Ram Charan is in plans to wrap up the shoot of Game Changer at the earliest and move on to Buchi Babu’s sports drama. With the delay in Game Changer, Buchi Babu’s film too is pushed for now but the shoot starts this year.