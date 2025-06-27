x
Home > Movie News

Crucial weekend for Kuberaa

Published on June 27, 2025 by nymisha

Crucial weekend for Kuberaa

Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer Kuberaa has opened on a decent note and the positive word of mouth made a huge difference. Kuberaa had a super strong weekend and the film made massive money in Telugu. The overseas numbers are big and are quite impressive. Though the numbers did not have a sudden dip on weekdays, the film should have a strong second weekend to recover the completed investments.

The Tamil version of Kuberaa is a washout and everyone is quite surprised why the film underperformed despite positive reviews and Dhanush playing the lead role. The Telugu version has done exceptionally well in the Telugu states and overseas. A decent second weekend will make the film end up on a decent note. Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa is releasing today and the film will compete with Kuberaa over this weekend.

