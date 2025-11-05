x
Crucial Weekend for Many in Telugu Cinema

Published on November 5, 2025 by sankar

Crucial Weekend for Many in Telugu Cinema

November 7th will witness several releases in Tollywood. Rashmika’s The Girlfriend, Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara, Thiruveer’s The Great Pre Wedding Show and others are hitting the screens. This weekend is crucial for many in Telugu cinema.

Rashmika: The actress has delivered some of the biggest hit films like Pushpa and Chhaava. For the first time, she is seen in a women-centric attempt. The Girlfriend tests her caliber as an actress. Everyone who watched the film are heaping praise on Rashmika for her performance.

Rahul Ravindran: Actor-turned director Rahul Ravindran’s last film Manmadhudu 2 did not do well for him. He sacrificed his acting life for direction and The Girlfriend is his upcoming attempt after a brief break. He is super confident and the film’s success is crucial for him.

Sudheer Babu: Sudheer Babu never failed as an actor. His screen presence is his strength. But all his films have fallen short of expectations. Jatadhara is a big-budget attempt and the film’s success is crucial for Sudheer Babu. Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is the heroine and the film releases this Friday.

Thiruveer: Thiruveer impressed the audience with Masooda. His next release is The Great Pre Wedding Show and the film has to be a successful one to boost up the actor’s career. He has been selecting content-driven films and he has several films lined up. The film’s success will impact the business of his upcoming movies.

Apart from these three Telugu movies, Tamil film Aaryan and Hindi film Haq are releasing on Friday. It will be a busy Friday for movie lovers.

