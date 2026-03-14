x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Curious Case of Danam Nagender: A Loophole in the Defection Law

Published on March 14, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
UBS Release: Fans’ Request for Mythri
image
Curious Case of Danam Nagender: A Loophole in the Defection Law
image
Flex Banner Sparks Fresh Political Tension in Pithapuram
image
Media Left Stunned By Biker Teaser’s Dolby Power
image
Ken Karunaas’ Youth releasing in Telugu on March 26th

Curious Case of Danam Nagender: A Loophole in the Defection Law

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender has triggered a constitutional debate after a disqualification petition was rejected against him under the anti-defection law. The case verdict is around : An MLA can contest a parliamentary election on another party’s ticket and still remain an MLA of the original party.

Nagender was elected as a BRS MLA in the December 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. Soon after, he contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Secunderabad as a Congress candidate, while continuing as an MLA.

BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy filed a petition before the Speaker seeking his disqualification, arguing that contesting on another party’s ticket amounts to “voluntarily giving up membership” under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Nagender’s defence, however, points to a gap in the law. He argued that he never formally resigned from BRS, nor did he vote against the party in the Assembly. His legal argument is that the anti-defection law mainly deals with legislative conduct inside the House, such as voting against the party whip.

His submission states that contesting an election on another party’s symbol does not automatically mean giving up party membership, since the Constitution does not treat contesting elections as equivalent to resignation from legislative office.

According to his submission, contesting a parliamentary election is political activity outside the Assembly, and therefore falls outside the Speaker’s jurisdiction under the Tenth Schedule.

This argument highlights a potential loophole in India’s anti-defection law. While the Tenth Schedule punishes legislators who defect, it does not clearly address situations where a sitting MLA contests elections for another party without formally resigning.

The Loophole in the Law

This argument exposes a potential loophole in the anti-defection law.

The Tenth Schedule was introduced in 1985 to curb rampant political defections that destabilised governments. It disqualifies legislators who:

* voluntarily give up party membership, or

* vote against party directives in the legislature.

However, the law does not explicitly mention contesting elections for another party while continuing as an MLA or MP.

This gap allows a politician to argue that electoral participation does not automatically translate into legislative defection.

Beyond the legal debate, the case highlights how politicians may exploit constitutional grey areas.

In practice, a legislator could:

1) Remain an MLA of one party.

2) Contest a parliamentary election for another party.

3) Avoid formal resignation from the original party.

Unless clear evidence emerges that the legislator formally left the party or violated legislative rules, disqualification becomes difficult.

Next UBS Release: Fans’ Request for Mythri Previous Flex Banner Sparks Fresh Political Tension in Pithapuram
else

TRENDING

image
UBS Release: Fans’ Request for Mythri
image
Media Left Stunned By Biker Teaser’s Dolby Power
image
Ken Karunaas’ Youth releasing in Telugu on March 26th

Latest

image
UBS Release: Fans’ Request for Mythri
image
Curious Case of Danam Nagender: A Loophole in the Defection Law
image
Flex Banner Sparks Fresh Political Tension in Pithapuram
image
Media Left Stunned By Biker Teaser’s Dolby Power
image
Ken Karunaas’ Youth releasing in Telugu on March 26th

Most Read

image
Curious Case of Danam Nagender: A Loophole in the Defection Law
image
Flex Banner Sparks Fresh Political Tension in Pithapuram
image
Alekhya Reddy’s Political Entry Sparks Fresh Debate in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event