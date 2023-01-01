Custody Glimpse: Introducing World Of Shiva

Young and talented hero Naga Chaitanya is currently starring in director Venkat Prabhu’s action thriller titled as “Custody.” Krithi Shetty was cast alongside Naga Chaitanya. The bi-lingual film’s shoot is currently underway.

The recently released first look of Naga Chaitanya impressed everyone. Today makers unveiled a short glimpse as New Year gift introducing the world with Shiva in action. Along with Naga Chaitanya action and fierce look, makers also showcased few intriguing visuals.

Just like how every one of us expected, the film’s glimpse has hiked the expectations of the film. This film also stars Arvind Swami, Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore and Premgi in important roles.

Custody is hitting the screens on 12th May 2023. With high production values and technical richness the film is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen, features music by Maestro Ilayaraja and Little Maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja. Pavan Kumar is presenting this ambitious project.