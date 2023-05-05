Custody Trailer Talk: Intense Actioner

Advertisement

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s Custody is releasing on May 12th. The Bilingual film marks the debut of Tamil Star Director Venkat Prabhu. And it is the Tamil debut of Chay. The movie is carrying superb buzz and its trailer is out now.

Chay plays a Police constable who goes against the tide despite having so many limitations. He is an underdog but does not mind even stopping a Chief Minister’s convoy. The director did not reveal the story but it looks like an intense actioner.

Arvind Swami comes as a biggest plus with amazing screen presence and in tyrannic character. The confrontation will be very interesting. The action portions and the sound design by Ilayaraja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are very exciting. There is also a hint of the love track as well with Krithi Shetty.

All in all, Custody seems like an intense actioner. The director already hinted multiple twists in the story. And all of that combined can make it a very good watch.

The mood of the audience is game for such films and so, Chaitanya has an interesting project up his sleeve. Srinivasaa Chitturi bankrolls the movie on a grand scale and it will be a simultaneous release in Telugu and Tamil.