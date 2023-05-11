Custody Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Naga Chaitanya – Venkat Prabhu’s Custody is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow. Worldwide Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 22 Cr. The film has a very low buzz for the film which in turn the advance bookings very low. It needs to be seen how it will pick up after the word of mouth from Premieres. NC’s last film Thank You has been a colossal Disaster and the hero is hoping this to be a blockbuster.

Below are the area-wise pre-business Details

Area Pre release business AP/TS 18.5Cr ROI 1.5Cr OS 2Cr Worldwide 22Cr