Custody Worldwide Pre-Release Business

By
Telugu360
-
0
Custody Movie

Custody Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Naga Chaitanya – Venkat Prabhu’s Custody is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow. Worldwide Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 22 Cr. The film has a very low buzz for the film which in turn the advance bookings very low. It needs to be seen how it will pick up after the word of mouth from Premieres. NC’s last film Thank You has been a colossal Disaster and the hero is hoping this to be a blockbuster.

Below are the area-wise pre-business Details

AreaPre release business
AP/TS18.5Cr
ROI1.5Cr
OS2Cr
Worldwide 22Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here