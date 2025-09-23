Customs raid on Dulquer and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the leading actors from Kerala film industry. The Kochi residences of both these high-profile actors have been raided by the joint teams or Customs and Central Excise departments as part of Operation Numkhor. The sudden crackdown is aimed at unearthing the information through an investigation regarding the alleged import of swanky cars from Bhutan to Kerala.

As per custom officials, pre-owned SUVs from Bhutan were allegedly smuggled into India without paying taxes and sold to businessmen and film industry figures in Kerala. Searches are currently underway at around two dozen locations across the state. Several industrialists and used car dealers houses have also been raided today morning as part of this operation.

The officials are reportedly verifying the necessary documents pertaining to registration and other formalities to be followed by the owners. There is no official update on the outcome of these searches. Both actors are yet to respond on the issue so far.

Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran are very fond of luxury cars. They boast premium vehicles in their possession. However, it is unclear whether they flouted any norms in acquiring any of these vehicles. Both actors are currently basking in the glory of their recent successful films.