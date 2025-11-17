x
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
CV Anand’s Clarification for a Balayya Fans

Senior IPS Officer CV Anand who was working as Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, has taken charge as Special Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department recently. An old post of him went viral and he had to issue an apology for Balayya fans. His team has posted an Emoji two months ago for a reply from a fan of Balakrishna. The emoji reply went viral and CV Anand had to issue a clarification for the post.

“Just for one emoji , put almost two months ago , I noticed fans of Balaiah garu and his critics , getting into a fight with each other and targeting me in the process . Because of lack of time , I used to have a handler on my social media to post various events of the city , cases and other issues on X and insta. After the press meet on Sept 29 th on this issue , he posted an emoji in reply to a post on Balaiah garu , which was totally unnecessary. He was not supposed to do that . I had no knowledge of it till date . Upon coming to know about this controversy, I deleted that post and found out details and also messaged Balaiah garu as I have known him for several decades now and also apologize if it hurt him in any way . I have grown up watching and enjoying movies of Balaiah garu, Chiranjeevi garu, Venkatesh garu, Nagarjuna garu and have great respect and friendship with all of them. In another two or three wrong posts / replies, I had removed that handler last month itself. That’s why you see fewer posts of mine now and very few replies as time does not permit. I request everyone to end this here and now please – thanks” posted CV Anand.

