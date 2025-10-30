x
Cyber Criminals Impersonate Nara Lokesh, Dupe Businessman

Published on October 30, 2025 by Sanyogita

Cyber Criminals Impersonate Nara Lokesh, Dupe Businessman

As digital connectivity grows deeper into everyday life, cyber fraud has become one of the biggest threats in modern India. Online scams are no longer limited to phishing emails or hacked accounts. Criminals are now impersonating influential figures, using their names and photos to exploit people’s trust.

In a startling incident, conmen used the identity of Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh to cheat a businessman of ₹54 lakh. Investigators from the Andhra Pradesh CID revealed that the accused created a fake WhatsApp profile using Lokesh’s picture and sent convincing messages, pretending to be the minister himself. The messages claimed that money was urgently required for special government projects. Believing the request to be genuine, the businessman transferred the money to the account shared with him.

When the deception came to light, the CID swung into action. The main suspect, Rajesh, was arrested first, leading to the capture of two more accused, Sai Srinath and Sumanth, from Hyderabad. The trio has been placed in 14-day judicial custody at Charlapalli Jail.

Officials believe the scam could be part of a wider cybercrime syndicate. They are examining digital payment records, IP addresses, and communication data to track others involved.

