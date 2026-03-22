x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Cyber Fraud Alert: AP MLA Loses ₹12 Lakh in Fake RTA Link Scam

Published on March 22, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Sharwa’s Biker Trailer: First-Of-Its-Kind Indian Racing Spectacle
image
Yash’s Toxic: A Great Escape
image
Senior Congress Leader Jeevan Reddy Signals Exit, Sets June 25 for Final Decision
image
Cyber Fraud Alert: AP MLA Loses ₹12 Lakh in Fake RTA Link Scam
image
Nandi Awards Set to Return in Andhra Pradesh, Government Signals Fresh Push for Artists

Cyber Fraud Alert: AP MLA Loses ₹12 Lakh in Fake RTA Link Scam

Polavaram Jana Sena MLA Chirri Balaraju fell victim to a cyber fraud and lost ₹12 lakh. According to reports, he received a message on his phone claiming that a traffic challan was pending. The message included a link that appeared to be from the Road Transport Authority.

Believing it to be an official notice, the MLA clicked on the link. Within minutes, multiple transactions were carried out from his bank account. A total of ₹12 lakh was debited before he could react.

As soon as he noticed the unauthorized transactions, he approached the police and filed a complaint at the Jeelugumilli police station. The police have registered a case and started an investigation with the help of the cyber crime department. Officials are now tracking the accounts where the money was transferred and trying to identify the source of the fraud.

Authorities say such scams have become very common in recent times. Fraudsters are sending fake links under the names of RTA challans, bank updates, courier deliveries, and KYC verification. These links are often shared through SMS, WhatsApp, or social media. Once clicked, they can steal personal and financial information from the device.

Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta has already issued warnings to the public. He advised people not to click on unknown links or download suspicious apps. He also stressed that all payments related to challans or bills should be made only through official websites or verified apps.

He further stated that if anyone falls victim to such fraud, they should immediately call the cyber helpline number 1930 or approach the nearest police station. Quick action can sometimes help in recovering the lost money.

Next Senior Congress Leader Jeevan Reddy Signals Exit, Sets June 25 for Final Decision Previous Nandi Awards Set to Return in Andhra Pradesh, Government Signals Fresh Push for Artists
else

TRENDING

image
Sharwa’s Biker Trailer: First-Of-Its-Kind Indian Racing Spectacle
image
Yash’s Toxic: A Great Escape
image
Nandi Awards Set to Return in Andhra Pradesh, Government Signals Fresh Push for Artists

Latest

image
Sharwa’s Biker Trailer: First-Of-Its-Kind Indian Racing Spectacle
image
Yash’s Toxic: A Great Escape
image
Senior Congress Leader Jeevan Reddy Signals Exit, Sets June 25 for Final Decision
image
Cyber Fraud Alert: AP MLA Loses ₹12 Lakh in Fake RTA Link Scam
image
Nandi Awards Set to Return in Andhra Pradesh, Government Signals Fresh Push for Artists

Most Read

image
Senior Congress Leader Jeevan Reddy Signals Exit, Sets June 25 for Final Decision
image
Cyber Fraud Alert: AP MLA Loses ₹12 Lakh in Fake RTA Link Scam
image
Moinabad Farmhouse Drugs Case: Police Seal Property Linked to Rohith Reddy

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire