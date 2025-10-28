x
Cyclone Impact on AP Theatres

Published on October 28, 2025

Cyclone Impact on AP Theatres

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a strict warning about the Cyclone Montha across the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh. It is expected to make landfall near Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam this evening. There would be severe downpour across all the districts of AP. All the theatres across the state are shut for today and the reopening of the theatres will be decided as per the landfall. Kiran Abbavaram’s K Ramp, Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude are doing decent across the weekdays in AP and Telangana.

Their theatrical run will be impacted because of Cyclone Montha today in AP. On the other hand, Kantara: Chapter 1 too is screened in a limited number of screens and the film will be available on Amazon Prime this weekend. The theatrical run of the film will come to an end. With the release of Baahubali: The Epic and Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara this Friday, all the running films will have a limited number of screens and occupancy. The advance bookings for Baahubali: The Epic are outstanding and the advance sales for Mass Jathara will open today. The trailer of the film appealed to the masses.

