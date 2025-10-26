x
Home > Politics

Cyclone Montha Set to Hit Andhra Coast: Andhra Pradesh on High Alert

Published on October 26, 2025 by nymisha

Cyclone Montha Set to Hit Andhra Coast: Andhra Pradesh on High Alert

A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is rapidly intensifying and is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm named Montha by Saturday evening, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The system is currently centered about 510 km from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 890 km from Chennai, 920 km from Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, and 1,000 km from Odisha.

Meteorologists predict that it will develop into a cyclone by Sunday (today) and further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday midnight or Tuesday. Moving in a north-northwest direction, Montha is likely to make landfall near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, by Tuesday evening.

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rains and Strong Winds

The IMD has warned of widespread heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh. The state government has issued a red alert, predicting extremely heavy rains in several districts on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Coastal areas such as Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, and Prakasam are expected to experience strong winds and flooding. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has cautioned that winds could reach speeds of up to 110 km/h.

Fishermen and Coastal Communities Advised to Stay Indoors

Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea, and first-level port warnings have been issued for Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Krishna Patnam, Nizampatnam, Gangavaram, and Kakinada.

The government has also recommended the closure of educational institutions in coastal districts on October 28 and 29 as a safety measure. Residents have been asked to stay indoors during the cyclone and step out only if absolutely necessary.

Government on Alert: Naidu Calls for Strong Preparedness

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged the administration to take immediate precautionary steps to safeguard coastal communities. He emphasized the importance of disaster preparedness, emergency shelters, and coordination with local bodies to minimize loss of life and property.

Officials have also appealed to farmers to protect their crops and to residents of low-lying areas to move to safer locations. Those in vulnerable regions, including Machilipatnam, Diviseema, Vijayawada, Guntur, Eluru, and the Godavari districts, have been asked to stay alert.

Preparedness and Public Caution

With Cyclone Montha gaining strength, Andhra Pradesh is on high alert. The IMD continues to monitor the system’s movement closely. Authorities and Home Minister Anitha have urged citizens to follow official updates, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay safe indoors as the storm approaches.

