Dacoit Censor Report: Adivi Sesh is back with a blockbuster

Adivi Sesh has consistently delivered blockbusters with his unique style of films and consistent performances at the box office. Taking a four-year gap to deliver perfect love story with thriller elements, he brought us the highly anticipated Dacoit, hitting theaters on this April 10, 2026. The movie completed censor formalities with a U/A certification with a crisp runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film is being described as a never-seen-before intense emotional journey featuring high-octane action sequences and genuine performances with excellent narration.

The narrative kicks off by exploring an innocent, relatable love story. As the stakes rise, the characters traverse a rugged terrain of manipulation and they have to stage an escape from prison. Makers shot in the most cinematic brilliant manner visually treating with stylized edits and an incomparable cinematography. As the cameos of Pawan Singh, Jonitha Gandhi, and Bheems Ceciroleo kick-in, the screenplay packs a punch.

Adivi Sesh is brilliant in his performance with a commanding screen presence and the dialect shift, works brilliantly for his character. He delivers a nuanced performance as an actor and a very engaging script as a writer. Adivi Sesh and Mrunal chemistry acts as the true emotional core of the film. Their dynamic perfectly escalates the tension redefining love. Such grand storytelling is heavily supported by top-notch production values. Presented by Annapurna Studios and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang, the project’s massive scale is evident in every frame.

The trademark Adivi Sesh style of screenplay strikes gold in the second half with unexpected twists, showcasing his sheer mastery over engaging, content-driven narratives. A world-class screenplay drives the thrilling momentum forward, unleashing brilliant chase sequences and international-quality stunts on wheels. Every pivotal moment is elevated by a brilliant background score that amplifies the tear-jerking emotions and unthinkable revelations. Ultimately, this intense ride leaves you with an unforgettable love story ever told and reports prove that Sesh is back with blockbuster bang.