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Home > Boxoffice

Dacoit Day 1: Adivi Sesh career biggest opening

Published on April 11, 2026 by swathy

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Dacoit Day 1: Adivi Sesh career biggest opening

Dacoit Day 1: Adivi Sesh career biggest opening

Dacoit day1 box office collections

Dacoit starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur has taken career best and biggest opening for the leading man. He has been consistent with his script selection and content-driven blockbusters. Now, he came up with a thrilling love story, Dacoit and it is making a merry at the box office.

The film got biggest opening for Adivi Sesh on Day 1 with paid premieres. In USA, the movie reached US$575k+ gross mark on Day 1, becoming fastest ever to reach the milestone for Sesh. Interestingly, the collections have doubled for each show in Telugu States.

Matinees have collected double the morning shows and first shows double the matinees. This highlights that fact that audiences have been waiting to watch an Adivi Sesh film in theatres and Dacoit came at right time during Summer holidays. The word-of-mouth is highly positive and everyone has appreciated Sesh for his performance.

Mrunal Thakur is gaining huge recognition for her flawless performance and great chemistty with Sesh. The Kanne Pitta Ro song remix, production values, high end technical values and writing are being praised everywhere. Shaneil Deo has directed the film with Supriya Yarlagadda, Suniel Narang producing it on huge scale.

Annapurna Studios have presented the film that is set to become one of the biggest hits for Telugu Cinema in recent years, looking at Saturday and Sunday bookings with positive word-of-mouth at ground level.

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