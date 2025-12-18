x
Home > Movie News

Dacoit is a Gold Fish: Adivi Sesh

Published on December 18, 2025 by sankar

Dacoit is a Gold Fish: Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh is the Mr Perfect of Telugu cinema among the actors. He is keen to present quality films with gripping narration and he plays a key role in supervising the entire work of all the departments of his films. His next film is Dacoit and the shoot of the film has been wrapped up. The team unveiled the teaser of Dacoit and it is quite impressive and gripping. Adivi Sesh is back with one more thriller and this time his film has a love story. Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady in Dacoit and the makers announced a March 19th release for the film.

The biggest puzzle is that the film has to clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic. Both these films are big-budget attempts and are carrying huge expectations. When asked about the clash, Adivi Sesh said “Few years back, along with Major, Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram released. I have answered the same question. There might be many big fish in the sea but we are the gold fish” told Adivi Sesh. Dacoit is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. Supriya Yarlagadda along with Asian Cinemas are the producers of Dacoit. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo and Anurag Kashyap is the lead antagonist.

