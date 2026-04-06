Dacoit is a romantic thriller with great emotional core – Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh is bringing a pan-India action-romantic thriller titled Dacoit to the theaters on April 10. Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, the film features Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady and includes Anurag Kashyap in a key role. The movie is presented by Annapurna Studios, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, and co-produced by Sunil Narang.

Sesh is highly confident that the audience will be surprised by the emotional depth of the film. Unlike his previous movies where romance was a small part of a larger goal, the love story is the main foundation of Dacoit. He promises that viewers expecting a pure action film will find beautiful organic emotions instead, making it a unique theatrical experience.

The core idea for this story sparked from a visual metaphor in Sesh’s mind about a small flower blooming from a crack in a concrete pavement. This image evolved into an intense story where love survives amidst anger. The fresh musical score by Bheems perfectly complements this broken love story, adding another layer of emotion to the narrative.

Sesh channeled his own life experiences to make the emotions feel real. He drew inspiration from the confusion and pain of his first heartbreak at the age of nineteen to shape his character, Hari. With an incredible performance from his co-star Mrunal Thakur, Sesh believes this relatable emotional core will make the film a memorable experience for everyone.