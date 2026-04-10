Dacoit Movie Review

Dacoit Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.75/5

Adivi Sesh has delivered consistent hits over the years and he also took major gaps between his films. Four years after Major, Adivi Sesh is testing his luck with Dacoit. For the first time in his career, he is featuring in a love story. Annapurna Studios and SS Creations are the producers..Murnal Thakur played Adivi Sesh’s love interest and Bheems scored the music. Shaneil Deo is the director and Anurag Kashyap has a decent role. The film is releasing today and here is the review of Dacoit.

Story:

Hari (Adivi Sesh) gets life sentence in a murder case. He tries hard to get out of jail and he escapes at the right time. He attempts to fly abroad through a fake passport. To do this, he needs money and he plans a robbery to arrange the finances for his plan. He joins hands with Saraswathi (Mrunal Thakur), a driver, to participate in the robbery. Saraswathi is his ex-girlfriend and she is the reason for his imprisonment. The rest of Dacoit is all about their love story, the crime and why they turned partners in the robbery. Watch Dacoit to know about the twists and the story.

Analysis:

Dacoit is a love story which is set in the crime backdrop. They are two different genres and blending them together makes the plot interesting. The director has balanced the love story and crime genres well. The film opens with the love story of Hari and Saraswathi and their love track is completely boring. Before getting into the real plot, the audience had to wait with patience. Hari’s escape plan from jail and the sequences are filmed in an interesting manner. For the first time, Adivi Sesh was presented in an energetic manner in an item song which is shot well. The sequences after the song are shot decently. The robbery episode is shot in a different manner.

The Hospital robbery episodes will remind the audience during the Covid-19 days. The team of Dacoit should have avoided such a backdrop as Covid-19 has left tragedies in several families. Saraswathi joins Hari as the partner in crime and the logic is well explained. The interval episode raises curiosity and the first half of Dacoit ends up on a decent note.

The second half of Dacoit is presented as a love story and it remains predictable for the most of the time. A couple of twists are the highlights of the second half of Dacoit. The climax portions remind the audience about an old Telugu film and it is passable. The director has underlined some of the points and he unfolded them at the right time for the audience in Dacoit. Some of the justification scenes are good enough. Though some of the episodes are flat, the editing pattern and the background score make them passable.

Adivi Sesh and his team are known for their detailed writing and scriptwork. Dacoit is one more example for that. The director misses some of the logic though the major part is well justified. Dacoit also has enough flaws which will be noticed by the audience.

Performances:

Adivi Sesh delivered successful films and he mostly relied on thrillers and action dramas. For the first time, he slipped into a love story and his role sounds new for the audience. Dacoit makes it clear that Adivi Sesh is looking towards building a mass image. He is present throughout the film and he carried the film on his shoulders. Mrunal Thakur is a perfect choice for the role of Saraswathi and her performance adds sympathy for the role. Anurag Kashyap’s role is decent but the audience expect a lot more from his character and they will be disappointed. Prakash Raj, Sunil and Atul Kulkarni are ok in their roles. All the other actors are decent.

Dacoit is a strong film when it comes to technical aspects. The Editing pattern is completely new and it saves the film to an extent. The background score is an asset for Dacoit. Kannepettaro remix is used well. The production values by Annapurna Studios are quite impressive. The team picked up the right actors for the prominent roles in Dacoit. On the whole, Dacoit is a love story with a crime backdrop that is narrated with an emotional touch and it makes a decent one time watch.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.75/5