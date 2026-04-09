Dacoit: No Premieres and No Spoilers

Dacoit is the next release of Adivi Sesh and he managed to release a film after almost four years. Dacoit is an action drama with suspense involved. There are discussions going on in the team about screening special premieres in selected cities. As Adivi Sesh is not a mass hero, the plans of premieres are planned across the cities. But to keep the suspense intact, the team has decided to go ahead with regular shows from tomorrow.

With the spoilers all over social media and other platforms, the audience would lose interest if the film has paid premieres today. A media screening was planned in Mumbai and a clarity on this is expected today. In the Telugu states, Dacoit will release with regular shows starting from 8 AM tomorrow. Shaneil Deo is the director and Mrunal Thakur plays the leading lady. Bollywood actor Anurag Kashyap plays a powerful role. Supriya Yarlagadda is making her comeback as a producer with Dacoit.