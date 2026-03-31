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Home > Movie News

Dacoit: Pawan Calls Adivi Sesh A Superstar

Published on March 31, 2026 by nymisha

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Dacoit: Pawan Calls Adivi Sesh A Superstar

Adivi Sesh who is riding high with consecutive blockbusters is coming up with a love and action drama Dacoit. Shaneil Deo is directing the movie arriving in cinemas on April. The promotional activities are in full swing for the movie, and so far the makers released a glimpse, a teaser and couple of songs which generated strong buzz with massive response to every promotional material.

The second single Chicchubuddi was extra special because Adivi Sesh showed his dancing skills for the first time. He’s seen dancing along with Jonita Gandhi and Pawan Singh. The Bhojpuri actor and singer also crooned the song in Hindi.

During the song launch, Pawan Singh appreciated Adivi Sesh. “Let me tell you all about this superstar. He’s done just six films, and five of them were massive blockbusters. He works very selectively. He only takes on films that he writes himself. His sixth film, Dacoit, is all set for release.”

The team has opted for pan-India promotions as Dacoit will be released simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

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