Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Dacoit Teaser: Adivi Sesh Brings Grit, Firepower

Published on December 18, 2025 by nymisha

Dacoit Teaser: Adivi Sesh Brings Grit, Firepower

Adivi Sesh’s much-anticipated pan-India project Dacoit has taken a solid step forward with the release of its teaser, instantly sparking inquisitiveness. Scheduled for a grand theatrical release on Ugadi, March 19, 2026, the film promises a heady mix of love, emotion, crime, and drama.

The teaser offers a tension-filled glimpse into the film’s world. It appears to explore a dangerous intersection of unfinished love and criminal ambition. At its core is a fractured relationship- two former lovers forced to reunite for a final mission that spirals into chaos, pursuit, and violence.

Director Shaniel Deo, making his debut, impresses with the teaser’s confident tone and tight narrative control. He blends romance, action, and intensity with restraint, letting atmosphere and character drive the intrigue rather than exposition.

Adivi Sesh anchors the teaser with a compelling, multi-shaded performance, bringing grit and firepower. He sheds the image of a conventional hero. His body language, expressive eyes, and fluent Madanapalle slang add authenticity and depth. Mrunal Thakur makes a strong impression as the emotional counterpoint. Anurag Kashyap is introduced as a police officer, while it also shows glimpses of Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni.

Danush Bhaskar’s camera work stands out. Gyaani’s background score injects urgency and tension. It’s indeed a great idea to include Pala Pittero song for the BGM. Jointly produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang, the production values of Annapurna Studios are solid.

The teaser packs a punch and certainly raises the bar for the movie.

