Dacoit Treatment Is Different In Telugu & Hindi: Sesh

Published on March 12, 2026 by nymisha

Dacoit Treatment Is Different In Telugu & Hindi: Sesh
Dacoit Treatment Is Different In Telugu & Hindi: Sesh

Adivi Sesh and team wrapped up the entire shoot of Dacoit. Co-starring Mrunal Thakur, the movie marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo. It is now slated for release on April 10th. The team, on the occasion of wrapping the shoot, addressed the media.

Producer Supriya clarified on music director Koti’s disappointment over not approaching him for using Palapittaro song. “The song rights are with Aditya Music. We bought the rights, but we should have met Koti earlier. We met him only recently, and everything is sorted now.”

Sesh says that love story is the new trend now. “These days, we’ve forgotten how to tell love stories. People think they’re out of fashion. But now, this love story feels unique. Dacoit is a love story made within a thrilling, action-packed setup.”

He further added that the film is shaping up to be technically outstanding. “Every character carries significance in the story. Supriya produced the movie without compromising at any stage. We built several elaborate sets for the project.”

He affirms that he worked really hard on his slang for the movie where he will be seen uttering dialogues in Madanapalle song.

Sesh also made it clear that the treatment of the story is different in Telugu and Hindi. “The story treatment in Telugu and Hindi is different. We shot them as two separate films.”

Anurag Kashyap appreciated Adivi Sesh for his exceptional commitment and dedication to cinema. He stated that Dacoit will be a winner at the box office.

