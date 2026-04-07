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Home > Movie News

Dacoit turns into a Table Profit

Published on April 7, 2026 by nymisha

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Dacoit turns into a Table Profit

The film industry has seen several changes in the years. Recovering their investment has been a major challenge for the producers. With a decline in the digital rights, the producers are struggling to recover their investments and they are relying on theatrical revenue. Adivi Sesh’s upcoming film Dacoit has left the producers in profits before the film’s release. Adivi Sesh has emerged as a bankable actor after he delivered successful films.

The non-theatrical rights of Dacoit have been closed for record prices and the theatrical rights too are sold for decent prices. The producers Annapurna Studios made table profits before the film’s release. The film has to perform well in theatres to recover the investments for the distributors. All eyes are focused on the openings and the theatrical revenue of the film. Dacoit trailer was well received by the audience. Shaneil Deo is the director of the film and Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap played other prominent roles. Bheems Ceciroleo composed the music for Dacoit. The film releases on April 10th in theatres.

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