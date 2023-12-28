x
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Dad Shed Tears While Watching the Movie -Roshan

Published on December 28, 2023 by

Dad Shed Tears While Watching the Movie -Roshan

Roshan Kanakala steps into the film industry with his debut project, ‘Bubblegum,’ under the directorial finesse of Ravikant Perepu. The leading lady, Manasa Chaudhary, adds her charm to the narrative. The teaser, trailer, songs, and notably, the emotionally charged speech by the hero, have garnered widespread attention, generating tremendous anticipation.

Sharing a heartening experience, Roshan disclosed that his parents, the famous anchor Suma Kanakala and actor Rajeev Kanakala, watched the movie. Although he wasn’t present during their viewing, his mother conveyed that his father was moved to tears during certain scenes. When Roshan inquired about it, his father’s response was a simple yet meaningful “Well done,” a rare expression of approval from him. The actor expressed joy in receiving such praise from his father, who is known for being discerning. His mother also appreciated the film, adding to the delight.

For Roshan, realizing his dream of becoming an actor is a source of immense joy, and ‘Bubblegum’ is the manifestation of that dream. Promising new-age content, the film is poised to entertain audiences of all ages. Produced by Maheshwari Movies in collaboration with People Media Factory, ‘Bubblegum’ is set to hit the screens on December 29.

