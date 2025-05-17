x
Dadasaheb Phalke’s Grandson Upset with SS Rajamouli

Published on May 17, 2025 by swathy

Dadasaheb Phalke’s Grandson Upset with SS Rajamouli

ss rajamouli

The grandson of Dadasaheb Phalke, recognized as the Father of Indian cinema, has voiced his dissatisfaction regarding filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s intentions to produce a biographical film about his grandfather. Recently, it was revealed that after Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani announced their collaboration on a biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke. Rajamouli also intended to undertake a similar project in 2023, featuring Jr NTR in the lead role. This forthcoming venture was named Made In India. However, following the emergence of these news reports, Phalke’s grandson, Chandrashekhar Srikrishna, expressed his dissatisfaction against Rajamouli. In a recent conversation, Srikrishna mentioned that the director of RRR has not reached out to him regarding the biopic. He appreciated Aamir Khan and his crew for their thorough research efforts and staying in touch with him.

“Although I have been aware of conversations surrounding Rajamouli’s film, he has not contacted me at all. Nobody has made any inquiries on his behalf. If a film is being made about Phalke ji, then it is essential that the family is consulted. We hold the authentic insights and cannot be overlooked,” Srikrishna remarked. He also disclosed that Aamir’s team has maintained communication with him over the past three years. “The collaboration between Aamir and Hirani caught me off guard. I was recently informed about their partnership, but their assistant producer, Hindukush Bhardwaj, has repeatedly visited me, conducted research and sought information. I conveyed to him that their honest efforts are commendable, and I have no objections to their work,” Srikrishna elaborated.

Furthermore, during the interview, he suggested that actress Vidya Balan should be cast to portray his grandmother, Saraswatibai Phalke, in Aamir’s film. In related news, it was reported just a few days ago that filming for this as-yet-untitled project is set to commence in October. Aamir is planning to start preparations for his role portraying Phalke following the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, which is scheduled for release on June 20.

