Daksha Nagarkar: Nagarjuna and I spoke about his fascination with snakes

Actress Daksha Nagarkar, who has jived for a special number in Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya-starrer ‘Bangarraju’, recalls the fun time she had with the Telugu stars, with whom she says she has established a special bond.

“Naga Chaitanya is my first dance partner and he is such a cool guy,” the actress revealed in a conversation with IANS. “As I rehearsed for the song, he would wait patiently until I got those moves right.” She added that they cracked jokes and bonded.

Regarding “Nagarjuna sir”, Daksha said: “I had some fun conversations with him. We even discussed his love for tattoos and his fascination for snakes.”

Talking about her number in ‘Bangarraju’, Daksha said: “It is a grand, blingy, festival song. With colourful sets and attires, it brings in the festive vibes.” The actress has previously been seen in ‘Hora Hori’ and ‘Zombie Reddy’.

She added: “I was at first reluctant to act in the song. But then, director Kalyan Krishna explained the sequence of this song and I was convinced.” And yes, she’s confident that the song will strike a chord with the audience and the movie will get the cash registers at the box-office working overtime.

‘Bangarraju’ is scheduled to hit the screens on January 14. Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, Krithi Shetty and Ramya Krishna are the movie’s lead actors.

