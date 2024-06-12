Darshan’s Phone Seized: Actor in Deep Trouble

The Karnataka Police have intensified the investigation in the murder case of Renuka Swamy. Kannada actor Darshan’s mobile phone was seized by police officials. Apart from him, the mobile phones of 12 other accused arrested in the case were also seized. Furthermore, on June 8, 2024, the police also seized a red jeep that Darshan and his aides had allegedly used to dispose of Renuka’s body. Police are investigating the involvement of four cars in this incident, two of which have been impounded. This came a day after Darshan was arrested by Bengaluru police in Mysore. He was then taken to Bengaluru and kept in police custody for six days. Police officials are investigating the actor’s role in the Renuka Swamy murder case.

Renuka Swamy was found dead at Sumanahalli Bridge in Bangalore on June 8, 2024. He reportedly worked at a branch of Apollo Pharmacy in Chitradurga. The primary investigation said that he was injured with a dog. The perpetrators wanted to dispose of the body in Vrishabhavathi Valley but found that the body was lying in mud and being manipulated by dogs. Earlier, police officials had alleged that Renuka had sent objectionable messages to Darshan’s friend, Kannada actress Pavitra Gowda. Renuka Swamy is said to have been killed and his body was thrown into a canal. It was reported that eight of the accused were involved and claimed that Darshan was present during the attack on Renuka Swamy. However, Renuka Swamy’s wife denied claims that her late husband sent derogatory messages to an actress. The investigation is currently going on.