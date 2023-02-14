Dasara rights sold for a record price

Nani’s Dasara is creating huge noise from the very first day of the film’s announcement. Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s raw/rustic look are viral and the teaser created much more buzz for the film. Makers are not leaving any chance and promoting the film by releasing songs or glimpses. Dasara is directed by a debutant director Srikanth Odela, a protege of Sukumar.

As per the latest buzz, Dasara Ceded rights are sold for around Rs 6.5Cr which is the biggest for the actor to date. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing this film and Santosh Narayanan is the music director. Dasara is all set to release in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on the 30th of March. Nani sounds super confident on the film.