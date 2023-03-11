DASARA USA Bookings OPEN NOW

The much-awaited film “Dasara,” starring Natural Star Nani, is set to premiere in the USA on March 29th, with Prathyangira Cinemas handling the grand release. This marks Nani’s largest release in his career, with pre-release business closing at an astonishing price.

“Dasara” is one of the biggest releases ever in the USA, with over 600 locations screening only for Telugu language and an additional 200+ screens each for Tamil and Hindi languages.

Bookings are OPEN NOW at most of the Cinemark locations and all locations will be opened by March 14th Tuesday.

During the recent teaser launch event, Nani expressed that “Dasara” will be the movie of the year for Telugu cinema. The stunning Keerthy Suresh stars as the female lead, with Srikath Odela directing the film, and Sudhakar Cherukuri producing it under SLV cinemas.

