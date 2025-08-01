x
Home > Politics

Dasoju Sravan and Ponnam Prabhakar quarrel over ration cards in Khairatabad

Published on August 1, 2025 by swathy

Dasoju Sravan and Ponnam Prabhakar quarrel over ration cards in Khairatabad

Ponnam Prabhakar and BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan quarreled over ration cards in Khairatabad on Friday, heating up Telangana politics.

Ponnam Prabhakar, who is also the incharge Minister of Hyderabad, took part in ration cards distribution program at Khairatabad. Along with local MLA Danam Nagendar, BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan was also present in the program.

The seed for the fight between Ponnam Prabhakar and Dasoju Sravan, was sown with BRS MLC’s speech. He raised the issue of lesser number of ration cards distributed in Khairatabad constituency and also found fault with Congress’s propaganda against former CM KCR in case of ration cards.

“While 22,399 poor families applied for ration cards in Khairatabad, only 1959 applications were approved. On the other side, Govt gave 5000 ration cards each in constituenices like Jubilee Hills, Nampally, Karwan. Govt should answer why so much less cards were issued in Khairatabad constituency,” questioned MLC Dasoju Sravan.

Daosju Sravan also pulled up Congress Govt for spreading misinformation, that KCR Govt didn’t issue new ration cards. He stressed that 6.47 lakh new ration cards were distributed between 2016 and 23 during KCR’s tenure.

Giving counter to Dasoju Sravan, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar hit back saying, BRS MLC should also speak about ration cards scrapped by KCR Govt.

When Ponnam Prabhakar made these comments, MLC Dasoju Sravan, immediately got up from his seat and protested, leading to unruly scenes at the program. BRS local cadre also protested during Ponnam Prabhakar’s speech. Thus, the new ration cards distribution program in Khairatabad, ended up in a fight between Congress and BRS leaders and cadre.

