x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
View all stories
Home > Politics

Dastagiri Files Complaint Against YS Jagan, Bharathi, and Avinash

Published on August 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court
image
Pic Talk: Vedhika looks super hot in a Bikini
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt

Dastagiri Files Complaint Against YS Jagan, Bharathi, and Avinash

YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case approver Dastagiri filed a complaint with Kadapa SP Harshavardhan against YS Jagan, Bharathi, and YS Avinash Reddy.

In his complaint, Dastagiri alleged that Jagan, Bharathi, and Avinash Reddy, along with Bhaskar Reddy and Sivashankar Reddy, had troubled him over the last five years. He claimed that the police had treated him poorly during the YSRCP regime. He also alleged that Kadapa Superintendent Prakash was a YSRCP supporter and assisted YSRCP leaders in jail.

Dastagiri further alleged that Devi Reddy Sivashankar Reddy’s son, Chaitanya Reddy, had pressured him to compromise in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case with a monetary offer and had tortured him in jail after he rejected it. He also claimed that CCTV footage from his time in Kadapa jail had been deleted.

Dastagiri requested the SP and CBI to investigate these incidents and punish the culprits. After becoming an approver, the court removed Dastagiri from the list of accused and added him to the evidence list.

-Sanyogita

Next Corrupt politicians arrests – bails – grand welcomes : The shameless politics of Telugu states Previous NITI Aayog members meet Naidu
else

TRENDING

image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court
image
Pic Talk: Vedhika looks super hot in a Bikini

Latest

image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court
image
Pic Talk: Vedhika looks super hot in a Bikini
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

Related Articles

Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits