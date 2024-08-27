Dastagiri Files Complaint Against YS Jagan, Bharathi, and Avinash

YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case approver Dastagiri filed a complaint with Kadapa SP Harshavardhan against YS Jagan, Bharathi, and YS Avinash Reddy.

In his complaint, Dastagiri alleged that Jagan, Bharathi, and Avinash Reddy, along with Bhaskar Reddy and Sivashankar Reddy, had troubled him over the last five years. He claimed that the police had treated him poorly during the YSRCP regime. He also alleged that Kadapa Superintendent Prakash was a YSRCP supporter and assisted YSRCP leaders in jail.

Dastagiri further alleged that Devi Reddy Sivashankar Reddy’s son, Chaitanya Reddy, had pressured him to compromise in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case with a monetary offer and had tortured him in jail after he rejected it. He also claimed that CCTV footage from his time in Kadapa jail had been deleted.

Dastagiri requested the SP and CBI to investigate these incidents and punish the culprits. After becoming an approver, the court removed Dastagiri from the list of accused and added him to the evidence list.

-Sanyogita