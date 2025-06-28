Date locked for Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer

Mega fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film is slated for July 24th release and the team will kick-start the film’s promotions next month. The most awaited trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be released on July 3rd and the team made an announcement today. Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer will be screened in selected theatres across the Telugu states. Pawan Kalyan promised to promote Hari Hara Veera Mallu and several events are planned.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will also have a wide release in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages apart from Telugu. Touted to be a periodic drama, AM Rathnam has shelled out big money on the project which was delayed by years. The entire post-production work of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be completed very soon. AM Rathnam’s son Jyothi Krisna is personally monitoring the pending work of the project after the film’s director Krish walked out. Some of the top technicians like Thota Tharani and MM Keeravani worked for Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Massive sets are constructed for the shoot.