Date locked for Tollywood’s crucial meeting

Megastar Chiranjeevi along with other Tollywood celebrities is all set to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan on the 4th of September. CM scheduled to visit Pulivendula on September 2nd to attend YSR’s death anniversary likely after returning from Shimla. AP Minister Perni Nani took the responsibility to coordinate between Tollywood and YS Jagan. He already met Chiranjeevi in his Hyderabad residence and discussed the issues to be presented before YS Jagan.

The biggest problem before Tollywood is flexibility in ticket pricing in Andhra Pradesh. Chiranjeevi is going to take this as a key point along with occupancy of theatres, tax exemption, subsidies for theatre management, etc. The industry will gear up for big releases in October and it all depends on YS Jagan’s response. Several celebrities along with distributors are expected to attend the crucial meeting with YS Jagan.