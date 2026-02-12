Dates of Veteran South Stars in Fast Filling Mode

The young generation of actors have been giving a tough competition for every veteran actor in each language of Indian cinema. After the pandemic, the films of young actors have fetched big deals for the non-theatrical rights which is considerably less for the veterans. But things have changed from the past few months. All the veteran actors from South are rushed with offers and are the busiest. Here is the list of their films:

Chiranjeevi: Megastar Chiranjeevi has been an undisputed King in Telugu cinema for decades. He is rushed with several offers from young directors. After the super success of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, he has Vishwambara ready for release. He will start Bobby’s film and Srikanth Odela’s film this year. Apart from these, several directors are discussing scripts with Megastar.

Balakrishna: Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently in his best phase with back-to-back hits. It may be a surprise but several young and promising directors are approaching him with scripts. He will work with Gopichand Malineni soon. He is discussing films with Harish Shankar, Vivek Athreya, Haneef Adeni and others. He has a mad rush of films in the coming months.

Venkatesh: Sankranthiki Vastunnam gave the much needed boost for Venkatesh and proved his box-office stamina. He is shooting for Adarsha Kutumbam and he will work with Anil Ravipudi again. He has Drishyam 3 lined up and Venkatesh is also in talks with youngsters like Tharun Bhascker and Anudeep. Apart from these, Venkatesh rejected several ideas in the recent times.