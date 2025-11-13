x
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Home > Movie News

Dating Rumors on Anirudh and Kavya Maran again

Published on November 13, 2025 by sankar

image
Few months back, top Tamil composer Anirudh Ravichander was linked with Kavya Maran, the heiress of Sun TV Network. There is no clarity about how these rumors sparked out and Anirudh was quick to respond that there is nothing much going on between them. Now the duo is back in the news and there are fresh dating rumors between Anirudh and Kavya after they are spotted together in New York. They are spotted together roaming on the streets of New York and the videos went viral in no time.

A video surfaced on social media in which Anirudh and Kavya Maran are spotted on the streets of New York along with their friends. Anirudh and Kavya Maran were seen in a casual conversation. Soon social media is full of speculations that the duo is in a relationship and are dating. Anirudh is one of the busiest and highest paid music composers of the country and Kavya Maran is busy handling Sunrisers Hyderabad, an IPL team.

