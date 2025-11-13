Dating Rumors on Anirudh and Kavya Maran again

Few months back, top Tamil composer Anirudh Ravichander was linked with Kavya Maran, the heiress of Sun TV Network. There is no clarity about how these rumors sparked out and Anirudh was quick to respond that there is nothing much going on between them. Now the duo is back in the news and there are fresh dating rumors between Anirudh and Kavya after they are spotted together in New York. They are spotted together roaming on the streets of New York and the videos went viral in no time.

A video surfaced on social media in which Anirudh and Kavya Maran are spotted on the streets of New York along with their friends. Anirudh and Kavya Maran were seen in a casual conversation. Soon social media is full of speculations that the duo is in a relationship and are dating. Anirudh is one of the busiest and highest paid music composers of the country and Kavya Maran is busy handling Sunrisers Hyderabad, an IPL team.