Day 5 in the Bigg Boss house continued to unfold with a mix of surprises, pranks, and the high-stakes battle for the coveted Power Astra, promising five weeks of immunity. The day’s events provided ample entertainment and raised eyebrows among both housemates and viewers.

Impress the Bigg Boss Task Continues:

The ‘Impress the Bigg Boss’ task from the previous day continued, leading to some interesting challenges. Damini and Kiran were tasked with making an omelet for Bigg Boss by cracking eggs on the heads of fellow housemates. However, with the experience of previous seasons, other housemates quickly surmised that this was indeed a task. While Kiran fully completed the challenge, while Damini fell short.

Bigg Boss later announced that Shivaji and Rathika were the winners of the task. However, even the audience expressed skepticism regarding these selections by Bigg Boss.

Rathika, the Heartthrob:

Rathika seemed to have captured the hearts of both housemates and fans alike. Prashant, in particular, showed signs of affection towards her. Other male contestants also vied for her attention. Rathika, however, clarified to Shubhasree that she regarded Prashant as nothing more than a good friend. But Shubhasree seemed to suggest that Prashant’s feelings might run deeper than mere friendship.

Shakeela’s Prank:

Shakeela, who had been somewhat reserved in the first couple of days, started to participate in lighthearted banter and gossip with her fellow housemates. However, a sudden change in her behavior puzzled everyone. She would abruptly wake up from sleep, claiming to sense an invisible presence. Teja, Shivaji, and Damini were seen consoling her. It later turned out that Shakeela and Shivaji had played a prank on the house, leaving Damini and Kiran less than amused.

Power Astra Battle Heats Up:

The quest for the Power Astra, which offered five weeks of immunity, intensified among the contestants who had won previous tasks. Priyanka, Rathika, Shivaji, and Sandeep were the contenders. Bigg Boss tasked the other housemates with deciding who among these four was the least deserving candidate.

The majority of the housemates selected either Shivaji or Rathika, as there was confusion about why they had been chosen as winners previously. This led to heated arguments among the contestants, with Shivaji clashing with Gowtham, and Damini and Rathika having their disagreement.

Ultimately, Shivaji and Rathika were disqualified from the Power Astra race due to receiving the highest number of votes. Priyanka and Sandeep emerged as the contenders who would continue to battle for this extraordinary immunity privilege in the upcoming tasks.

Day 5 brought its share of drama and twists, setting the stage for an even more intense competition in the days ahead in the Bigg Boss Season 7 Telugu house.