DC Studios Head James Gunn Wants to work with NTR

After the global success of RRR, NTR seems to be on a roll. After landing the lead role in Yash Raj Films’ Spyverse film ‘War 2’, the actor is now on the radar of one of the world’s top international filmmakers.

Director James Gunn recently revealed in an interview that he enjoyed watching NTR in RRR. The director also stated that he would ‘love to work with Jr NTR someday’. In an exclusive interview with News18, James Gunn was asked which Indian actor he would like to cast in his ‘Galaxy’ films.

To this, the director said, “Who is the guy from RRR that’s so good. What’s his name? RRR, the big one from last year? With all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything? That guy!” “I would love to work with that guy someday. So amazing, so cool.”

He added that he does not yet have any particular role for him in his head. “I don’t know, I would have to figure that one out. That would take a little while.” The director has films including the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise in his kitty, He is also the head of the craziest universe of DC studios.

Meanwhile, NTR is currently busy with the filming of his upcoming actioner, NTR30. The pan-India film stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles and is being helmed by Koratala Siva.