Decline in Ravi Teja’s Remuneration Demands

After Ravi Teja emerged as a bankable actor, his remuneration demands were strong enough and he kept increasing his remuneration as per the market deals of his films. He demanded and took Rs 25 crores pay and most of his producers tasted losses. But Ravi Teja was never bothered about the film’s result or his producer after the release. There were no signs of the actor repaying his producer. He reduced his remuneration from Rs 25 to Rs 20 crores after tasting several flops. For his recent debacle, Mass Jathara, he has taken Rs 20 crores as remuneration.

The actor has no strong voice to demand a strong remuneration because of the huge decline in the non-theatrical deals and theatrical debacles. He is working on a profit sharing model for Kishore Tirumala’s film which is wrapped on a strict budget in less number of working days. Ravi Teja will soon star in Shiva Nirvana’s film to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The actor is asking the producers to pay him a minimum remuneration and he promised to work on a profit sharing model.

He is in talks with directors like Kalyan Shankar, Vassishta and others for his upcoming movies. He is also ready to share the profits from these movies and he has no demand on taking home big remuneration. For the first time in his career, Ravi Teja has been calling Tollywood producers (who are active in business) personally and he is asking them to produce his upcoming projects. His Hindi market has seen a huge decline and the satellite market is almost dead. The top digital giants are not ready to buy routine and regular commercial films.

It clearly means that the producers of Ravi Teja’s upcoming films are at risk even if the actor works on a profit sharing model. All his upcoming films have to fare well in theatres so that the producers recover their money and taste profits.