x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Decline in Ravi Teja’s Remuneration Demands

Published on November 8, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Koushik Gold Campaign: Jaanvi Radiates Royal Elegance
image
Decline in Ravi Teja’s Remuneration Demands
image
Prabhas puts Legends in Waiting Mode
image
Did Baahubali: The Epic Fall Short of Expectations?
image
Bigg boss Telugu 9: Was Sanjana intentionally sidelined by the Makers?

Decline in Ravi Teja’s Remuneration Demands

After Ravi Teja emerged as a bankable actor, his remuneration demands were strong enough and he kept increasing his remuneration as per the market deals of his films. He demanded and took Rs 25 crores pay and most of his producers tasted losses. But Ravi Teja was never bothered about the film’s result or his producer after the release. There were no signs of the actor repaying his producer. He reduced his remuneration from Rs 25 to Rs 20 crores after tasting several flops. For his recent debacle, Mass Jathara, he has taken Rs 20 crores as remuneration.

The actor has no strong voice to demand a strong remuneration because of the huge decline in the non-theatrical deals and theatrical debacles. He is working on a profit sharing model for Kishore Tirumala’s film which is wrapped on a strict budget in less number of working days. Ravi Teja will soon star in Shiva Nirvana’s film to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The actor is asking the producers to pay him a minimum remuneration and he promised to work on a profit sharing model.

He is in talks with directors like Kalyan Shankar, Vassishta and others for his upcoming movies. He is also ready to share the profits from these movies and he has no demand on taking home big remuneration. For the first time in his career, Ravi Teja has been calling Tollywood producers (who are active in business) personally and he is asking them to produce his upcoming projects. His Hindi market has seen a huge decline and the satellite market is almost dead. The top digital giants are not ready to buy routine and regular commercial films.

It clearly means that the producers of Ravi Teja’s upcoming films are at risk even if the actor works on a profit sharing model. All his upcoming films have to fare well in theatres so that the producers recover their money and taste profits.

Next Koushik Gold Campaign: Jaanvi Radiates Royal Elegance Previous Prabhas puts Legends in Waiting Mode
else

TRENDING

image
Koushik Gold Campaign: Jaanvi Radiates Royal Elegance
image
Decline in Ravi Teja’s Remuneration Demands
image
Prabhas puts Legends in Waiting Mode

Latest

image
Koushik Gold Campaign: Jaanvi Radiates Royal Elegance
image
Decline in Ravi Teja’s Remuneration Demands
image
Prabhas puts Legends in Waiting Mode
image
Did Baahubali: The Epic Fall Short of Expectations?
image
Bigg boss Telugu 9: Was Sanjana intentionally sidelined by the Makers?

Most Read

image
AP Rises Under Chandrababu and Lokesh: ₹1.01 Lakh Crore Investments, 85,000 Jobs Coming
image
Kurnool Bus Tragedy: Legal Loopholes Let the Guilty Walk Free Too Soon
image
World Cup Star Sree Charani meets Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh

Related Articles

Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue