Deepika Padukone locked for Allu Arjun’s Film

Icon Star Allu Arjun is all set to work with Atlee in his next film and the shooting formalities will start later this year. Atlee is in Hyderabad and the pre-production work of the project is happening at a faster pace. The film will have three heroines and Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone has been signed as the leading lady in the film. The actress has been in talks with the team from some time and she has now signed the projects after she was satisfied with the discussions. An official announcement will be made soon.

Rumors say that Jahnvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are in talks for the other heroines in this untitled film. Made on a record budget, the film’s major budget would be allocated for the remunerations and the VFX work. The film is expected to have its release in summer 2027. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh is scoring the music. Allu Arjun will not take up any project till he completes Atlee’s film.