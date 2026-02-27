x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Deepika Padukone Loses one more Big Opportunity

Published on February 27, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Deepika Padukone Loses one more Big Opportunity
image
Kayadu’s Hopes on Nani’s The Paradise
image
Vintage Pawan Kalyan’s Ultra Stylish Entry
image
Venkatesh’s Film Announcement Creates Confusion
image
Netflix backs out of Warner Bros Bidding

Deepika Padukone Loses one more Big Opportunity

Deepika Padukone has been in the news for several wrong reasons. The actress has been removed from the prestigious film Kalki 2898 AD sequel and she also lost several films due to her demands. The actress has been asked to audition for the fourth season of ‘The White Lotus’. Deepika Padukone refused to attend the audition and the actress lost the opportunity. The White Lotus is the comeback film for Deepika Padukone to Hollywood and she lost the opportunity because of the actress refusing to attend the audition.

Deepika made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. The actress was considered for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit featuring Prabhas but she lost the opportunity because of her excessive demands. This sparked a big debate across the film circles of the country. Still, Deepika bagged an opportunity in Shah Rukh Khan’s King and Deepika is the leading lady in Allu Arjun’s film directed by Atlee. Now, she missed an opportunity in the fourth season of The White Lotus.

Previous Kayadu’s Hopes on Nani’s The Paradise
else

TRENDING

image
Deepika Padukone Loses one more Big Opportunity
image
Kayadu’s Hopes on Nani’s The Paradise
image
Vintage Pawan Kalyan’s Ultra Stylish Entry

Latest

image
Deepika Padukone Loses one more Big Opportunity
image
Kayadu’s Hopes on Nani’s The Paradise
image
Vintage Pawan Kalyan’s Ultra Stylish Entry
image
Venkatesh’s Film Announcement Creates Confusion
image
Netflix backs out of Warner Bros Bidding

Most Read

image
CM Revanth Orders 100 ‘Telangana Public Schools’ Across State, Pushes AI, Breakfast Scheme and Fee Regulation
image
Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Issued Against IPS Officer Sunil Naik in Raghurama Custodial Torture Case
image
AP Liquor Scam: Muppidi Avinash Reddy Surrenders Before SIT in Vijayawada

Related Articles

Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event