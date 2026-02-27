Deepika Padukone Loses one more Big Opportunity

Deepika Padukone has been in the news for several wrong reasons. The actress has been removed from the prestigious film Kalki 2898 AD sequel and she also lost several films due to her demands. The actress has been asked to audition for the fourth season of ‘The White Lotus’. Deepika Padukone refused to attend the audition and the actress lost the opportunity. The White Lotus is the comeback film for Deepika Padukone to Hollywood and she lost the opportunity because of the actress refusing to attend the audition.

Deepika made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. The actress was considered for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit featuring Prabhas but she lost the opportunity because of her excessive demands. This sparked a big debate across the film circles of the country. Still, Deepika bagged an opportunity in Shah Rukh Khan’s King and Deepika is the leading lady in Allu Arjun’s film directed by Atlee. Now, she missed an opportunity in the fourth season of The White Lotus.