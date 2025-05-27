Deepika Padukone receiving the Backlash

Deepika Padukone is one of the most hardworking actresses and she is a perfect mix of glamour and performance. Deepika Padukone emerged as one among the highest paid Bollywood beauties and she has done impressive films over these years. The actress has never landed into controversies though she was linked to her co-stars several times. Deepika Padukone admitted about her relationships when needed and the actress got married to Ranveer Singh. She is on a maternity break and is aiming for a huge comeback. She is roped in as the leading lady in Spirit directed by Sandeep Vanga.

As per the speculations from the Bollywood media, Sandeep Reddy Vanga did not bow to her demands and replaced her with Tripti Dimri. Soon, several Bollywood media houses started publishing news about Spirit highlighting that the film has several bold and intimate scenes between the lead actors. A section of Bollywood argues that it is a PR stunt from Deepika Padukone and her team. Sandeep Reddy Vanga through his social media gave a strong counter for these fake articles published.

Ever since Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded, there has been a huge backlash against Deepika Padukone. Social media is full of trolls and she is targeted. Deepika Padukone was criticized and Twitter is full of comments and tweets against the actress. For the first time, Deepika Padukone has been facing severe backlash. Hope the actress steps out and responds to the controversy though Sandeep Reddy Vanga did not name her directly.