Deepika Padukone to be the presenter at Oscars

Deepika Padukone not only walks on the red carpet of the Academy Awards, she will also be joining Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Jhonson and many other Hollywood celebrities as a presenter of awards at the Oscars 2023 ceremony. Deepika Padukone’s debut at the Academy Awards was in 2017.

This is a great honour for an actress and this time we have many surprises waiting at the Oscars event. Keervani’s Naatu Naatu song will be performed live on the stage of the Academy awards by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Naatu Naatu song has been nominated for the Best original song category. The 95th Academy awards will be held on March 12th (March 13th 5:30 AM IST) at Los Angeles Dolby Theatre.