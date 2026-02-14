Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood Outing

After her maternity break, Deepika Padukone is signing a number of films. Though she was out from several crazy films, the actress bagged the opportunity beside Shah Rukh Khan in King and Allu Arjun in AA22 which are currently in shooting mode. Deepika Padukone was considered for the third season of web series ‘The White Lotus’ released by HBO. The actress had to walk out of the project during the initial stages due to her pregnancy.

For the fourth season of The White Lotus, Deepika Padukone has signed the deal and she will soon commence the shoot. Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Alexandra Daddario and others will be seen in the fourth season of this critically acclaimed series. The shoot commeences later this year. The first season released in 2021 and the second one premiered in 2022. The third season is streaming since 2025. An official announcement about the Hollywood outing of Deepika Padukone is yet to be made.