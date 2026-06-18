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Home > Movie News

Deewana releasing worldwide on June 20th with Premiers on June 19

Published on June 18, 2026 by nymisha

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Deewana releasing worldwide on June 20th with Premiers on June 19

The prestigious Geetha Film Distributors Grandly releasing Young actor Harshith Reddy’s next romantic outing titled Deewana. Directed by Sreekanth Sangishetty, the film is produced by Vasudev Koppineni and Sridevi Karyampudi under the banners of Arha Media and V Studios.

The film has already generated considerable interest among audiences through its songs, teaser, trailer, YouTube interviews, and strong engagement across social media platforms. The movie is presented as a heartfelt romantic entertainer designed to connect with viewers of all age groups and backgrounds.

Although the film was initially planned for a theatrical release on June 19 through Geetha Film Distributors, the release date has been postponed by one day and is now set for June 20. Nevertheless, special paid premiere shows will be held on June 19.

The makers remain optimistic that audiences will embrace the film and appreciate the dedication, effort, and passion that the entire team has invested in bringing this love story to the big screen.All these elements come together to create a heartfelt romantic drama that has the potential to stay with audiences for a long time.

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