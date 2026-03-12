x
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Deewana Teaser is full of heartwarming moments & hard-hitting dialogues

Published on March 12, 2026 by nymisha

Deewana Teaser is full of heartwarming moments & hard-hitting dialogues

Harshith Reddy is stepping into a passionate romantic journey with his upcoming film Deewana. The film gets big support with reputed Geetha Film Distributors releasing the film. Directed by Sreekanth Sangishetty and produced by Vasudev Koppineni and Sridevi Karyampudi under the banners of Arha Media and V Studios, the film is positioned as an emotional love story.

After the story poster and pre-teaser impressed everyone, the makers dropped another piece of content today. The film’s teaser showcases the magical madness of love. It begins with an argument between Harshith Reddy and his close friend about a girl, highlighting how madly he is in love with her. This is followed by glimpses of Smeha Manimegalai, and the moments of his one-sided love for her are beautifully shot.

Eswar Chand’s song adds great value to the stunning visuals captured by Vamsi Patchipulusu. The heartwarming moments and magical score make the teaser even more special. It highlights the pain and beauty of loving someone unconditionally. Harshith Reddy’s transformation and his Telangana slang are superb.

Deewana is set for Summer 2026 release.

