Deewana Teaser is full of heartwarming moments & hard-hitting dialogues

Harshith Reddy is stepping into a passionate romantic journey with his upcoming film Deewana. The film gets big support with reputed Geetha Film Distributors releasing the film. Directed by Sreekanth Sangishetty and produced by Vasudev Koppineni and Sridevi Karyampudi under the banners of Arha Media and V Studios, the film is positioned as an emotional love story.

After the story poster and pre-teaser impressed everyone, the makers dropped another piece of content today. The film’s teaser showcases the magical madness of love. It begins with an argument between Harshith Reddy and his close friend about a girl, highlighting how madly he is in love with her. This is followed by glimpses of Smeha Manimegalai, and the moments of his one-sided love for her are beautifully shot.

Eswar Chand’s song adds great value to the stunning visuals captured by Vamsi Patchipulusu. The heartwarming moments and magical score make the teaser even more special. It highlights the pain and beauty of loving someone unconditionally. Harshith Reddy’s transformation and his Telangana slang are superb.

Deewana is set for Summer 2026 release.