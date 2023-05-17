Defeat Kodali Nani, BJP leader tells people

Senior BJP leader and AP incharge, Sunil Deodhar, on Wednesday made an appeal to the people of Gudivada Assembly constituency to defeat sitting MLA and former minister Kodali Nani in the next elections. He said people like Kodali Nani should not enter the Assembly anymore.

Sunil Deodhar visited Gudivada on Wednesday to participate in the party programme. He addressed the party workers where he spoke about the YSR Congress MLA. He said that Kodali Nani had become popular in politics by using filthy language against the rivals.

He said that Nani had no vision or mission except speaking filthy language and abusing the rivals and his critics. He further said that the MLA had turned the Pongal festival into a dance event. He recalled how the former minister conducted casino and cabaret dances in the town.

He said that Nani, being a minister, had conducted a casino and wondered how the government had allowed him to do so. He further alleged that Nani was spoiling the youth with all evil activities. He said that the image of Andhra Pradesh was going down because of leaders like Kodali Nani and wanted the people to defeat him in the next elections.

He also alleged that Kodali Nani had done nothing for the town during his stint as MLA and later Minister in the last two decades. He dared the former minister to show one developmental work that was done in the constituency by Kodali Nani.

Later, Sunil Deodhar accompanied the party workers to the local police station, where they gave a complaint on problems of Gudivada town and the Assembly constituency.