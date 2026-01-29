x
Home > Movie News

Delhi HC support for NTR: Grants Personality & Public Rights Protection

Published on January 29, 2026 by nymisha

Delhi HC support for NTR: Grants Personality & Public Rights Protection

It is known that Man of Masses NTR has filed a petition with the Delhi High Court, seeking to safeguard his personal rights and reputation from alleged defamation on social media and e-commerce platforms. The Hon’ble Delhi High Court has passed an order safeguarding the personality and publicity rights of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao

Taking cognisance of the issue, the court granted protection against the unauthorised use of his name and well-known identifiers such as “NTR”, “Jr. NTR”, “NTR Jr.”, “Tarak”, “Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr.” and “Jr. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao”, as well as his sobriquets including “Man of Masses” and “Young Tiger”, along with his image, likeness, and associated attributes.

The order highlights the increasing need to protect individual identity and reputation in the digital age and reinforces the obligation of platforms and third parties to ensure lawful and respectful use of a public figure’s persona, warning that any misuse or misrepresentation damaging his reputation will invite serious legal consequences.

The court directed that any such unauthorised use, if detected, must be taken down in accordance with applicable laws. This is a big win for NTR, as a celebrity, who has to face numerous online trolls, morphed images, and AI-generated content using his face and name, which could tarnish his goodwill and reputation among fans and audiences across the world.

