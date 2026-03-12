Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Kavitha Receive Fresh Notice

A fresh legal development in the Delhi liquor policy case has drawn attention after the Central Bureau of Investigation served a notice to former MLC K. Kavitha at her residence in Hyderabad. The notice relates to an appeal filed by the CBI before the Delhi High Court challenging the earlier discharge order issued by a trial court.

On February 27 the special court at Rouse Avenue in Delhi discharged Kavitha along with several other accused including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. The court stated that the investigation had significant gaps and that sufficient evidence was not presented to proceed with the charges. Based on this reasoning the court cleared all the accused in the case.

Soon after the ruling the CBI approached the Delhi High Court and challenged the trial court’s decision. The agency argued that certain important aspects and evidence were not properly examined. The High Court admitted the appeal petition and issued notices to the respondents.

Following the court’s direction CBI officials visited Kavitha’s residence and served a notice asking her to appear for the hearing scheduled on March 16 at 10:30 AM in the Delhi High Court.

Legal experts explain that such notices are part of a standard judicial process. When a trial court dismisses a case the investigating agency has the right to challenge that decision before a higher court. If the higher court finds the appeal worth examining it issues notices to the accused and seeks their response.

Kavitha stated that the notice is simply part of the legal procedure that follows when an investigating agency files an appeal. She said she is consulting her legal team and will respond according to the law.

The upcoming hearing on March 16 will determine whether the High Court allows further examination of the case or upholds the earlier discharge order. The decision is expected to be closely watched as it could shape the future course of the Delhi liquor policy investigation.